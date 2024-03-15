Animal Friends Alliance secures $20,000 PetSmart grant

FORT COLLINS — Animal Friends Alliance has secured a $20,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare pets in Northern Colorado for adoption.

The Alliance will bring adoptable pets to PetSmart Fort Collins in support of National Adoption Week, taking place March 18 to 24.

Animal Friends Alliance works to prevent pet homelessness. All cats and dogs that come to Animal Friends Alliance for future adoption are spayed or neutered, tested for diseases, treated for any medical conditions, dewormed, vaccinated and microchipped.

SPONSORED CONTENT Solar Operations and Maintenance for Commercial Properties One key qualification to consider when selecting a solar partner to install your system is whether they have an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) or service department. Since solar is a long-term asset with an expected lifecycle of 30 plus years, ongoing O&M should be considered up front. A trusted O&M partner will maximize your system’s energy output and therefor the return on your investment.

“Every animal deserves the opportunity to find a loving home, and we are extremely grateful to PetSmart Charities for their support of our mission,” Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance, said in a written statement. “This grant will allow us to save more lives and bring together more happy families.”

Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities, added, “Shelters across the U.S. are struggling to keep pace with the number of animals coming in and need support from their communities to bring pets and people together. We’re proud to support The Alliance and the essential work they do to care and advocate for the animals that come through their door in need of loving families.”

Adoptable pets will be available at PetSmart Fort Collins, 4432 S. College Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23.