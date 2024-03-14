Broomfield officials weigh affordable housing vs. retail with Vista Highlands project

BROOMFIELD — Which is a higher priority for Broomfield leaders: Housing affordability or access to neighborhood-serving businesses?

This was the question Broomfield City Council members grappled with this week when deciding to grant a zoning change for a developer looking to build apartments on a property in the Vista Highlands subdivision that was previously envisioned as a retail area.

City officials, on an 8-2 vote Tuesday, ultimately opted in favor of the land-use change from commercial to mixed-use for The Garrett Cos., a Greenwood, Indiana developer that plans 363 apartments on nearly 17 acres at 16854 Sheridan Pkwy.

Of those 363 units, 91 would be set aside as “income-aligned,” or below-market rate, apartments available for residents who earn no more than 60% of the area median income.

“Sustainability, density, mobility and affordability — these words highlight the attributes of our planned community,” Garrett senior development manager Heath Kennedy said.

For years, Eisenberg Cos., which owns the Sheridan Parkway site, unsuccessfully sought commercial developers and tenants for the property, Garrett senior acquisitions analyst Jordan Reisman said.

Reading from a letter written by Eisenberg Co.s representatives to Broomfield officials, he said that the property owner has “pursue(d) all retail opportunities,” but “the market has responded that this particular location does not warrant commercial retail.”

The shift from commercial to residential uses on the site was an issue for City Council members for several reasons.

First, it impacts the city’s long-range financial planning efforts because commercial properties are taxed at a higher rate than homes, and businesses typically require fewer government services. “The project is anticipated to result in a negative annual fiscal impact as residential development typically costs more for Broomfield to support than commercial development,” a Broomfield planning document said.

“If we had to pick and choose, we’d choose commercial because of the tax base,” Broomfield city manager Jenniffer Hoffman said. “But we haven’t had commercial (developers) knocking on the door for that site.”

Secondly, existing residents have demanded more shops and service businesses in and around the Vista Highlands area. That demand, Broomfield officials said, would likely increase if additional houses, regardless of their affordability, are built.

“This is a constant thorn in our side. As much as we need income-aligned housing, i think we can do both. … I really feel that commercial needs to be alongside residential,” Broomfield City Councilwoman Heidi Henkel said. “We will build affordable housing with (no shops or services for residents) to walk to.”

The Garrett residential project at the northeast corner of Sheridan Parkway and East Baseline Road would have three four-story structures, each with a mixture of apartment sizes. The plan calls for 154 one-bedroom, 155 two-bedroom and 54 three-bedroom units, sized at 784, 1,181 and 1,302 square feet respectively, according to Broomfield planning documents. Average monthly market rents are projected at $1,880 for a one-bedroom apartment, $2,500 for a two-bedroom unit and $2,750 for a three-bedroom residence.

Amenities would include a clubhouse, pool, spa, game room, fitness center, private balconies, community garden and dog park for residents’ use, as well as an adjacent neighborhood park north of 169th Avenue.