Colorado unemployment rate crept up in January

DENVER — Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly in January to 3.4%, up from 3.3% in December.

Meanwhile, the national jobless rate was unchanged at 3.7%.

While the share of Coloradans participating in the labor force fell from 68.3% in December to 68.1% in January, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported that the state still added 8,000 nonfarm jobs over that month.

SPONSORED CONTENT Solar Operations and Maintenance for Commercial Properties One key qualification to consider when selecting a solar partner to install your system is whether they have an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) or service department. Since solar is a long-term asset with an expected lifecycle of 30 plus years, ongoing O&M should be considered up front. A trusted O&M partner will maximize your system’s energy output and therefor the return on your investment.

Boulder County’s not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in January was 3.4%, up from 2.6% during the same month in 2022. In Broomfield, the January 2023 and January 2022 rates were 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Larimer County 3.4 and 2.8, and Weld County 4% and 3.3%

Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls declined from 33.5 to 32.4 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $35.90 to $37.23, more than the national average hourly earnings of $34.55, according to CDLE.