Exceptional estate



DCIM103MEDIA









DCIM103MEDIA







Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado. SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: March 2024 WomenGive, a program of United Way of Larimer County, was started in Larimer County in 2006 as an opportunity for women in our community to come together to help other women.

$10,900,000

335 Lee Hill Drive

Boulder, CO 80302

Beds: 4 Baths: 6 Sq. ft.: 8,701 Acres: 4.9 County: Boulder Year built: 2007 Property type: Single-family Garage: 9 Amenities: 90– foot lap pool and hot tub surrounded by 100 ft long stone deck, al fresco Viking kitchen, water features, terraced lawns, fire pit.

One of the premier residences on Colorado’s Front Range. Inspired five-acre setting nestled against the foothills yet just blocks from restaurants, bakery, coffee shops. Sweeping views throughout this dramatic 8,700 sq ft home. No expense spared – built by Tim Harrington, arguably the preeminent builder of Boulder’s finest homes. Four limestone fireplaces, custom millwork, venetian plaster walls, travertine and walnut floors, state of the art systems throughout. Chef’s kitchen with double islands, walk in and butler pantries, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, miele coffee. Exquisite primary retreat with postcard views, striking fireplace, onyx and marble bath. Resort like amenities redefine outdoor luxury – 90– foot lap pool and hot tub surrounded by 100 ft long stone deck, al fresco Viking kitchen, water features, terraced lawns, fire pit. Three car garage plus six car show garage. Blending naturally with the adjacent foothills – gated and private for tranquil seclusion.

Listing broker: WK Real Estate

Listing agent: John Hoeffler, 720-564-6014, jhoeffler@wkre.com

View full listing here.