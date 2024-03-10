Exceptional estate
$10,900,000
335 Lee Hill Drive
Boulder, CO 80302
Beds: 4
Baths: 6
Sq. ft.: 8,701
Acres: 4.9
County: Boulder
Year built: 2007
Property type: Single-family
Garage: 9
Amenities: 90– foot lap pool and hot tub surrounded by 100 ft long stone deck, al fresco Viking kitchen, water features, terraced lawns, fire pit.
One of the premier residences on Colorado’s Front Range. Inspired five-acre setting nestled against the foothills yet just blocks from restaurants, bakery, coffee shops. Sweeping views throughout this dramatic 8,700 sq ft home. No expense spared – built by Tim Harrington, arguably the preeminent builder of Boulder’s finest homes. Four limestone fireplaces, custom millwork, venetian plaster walls, travertine and walnut floors, state of the art systems throughout. Chef’s kitchen with double islands, walk in and butler pantries, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, miele coffee. Exquisite primary retreat with postcard views, striking fireplace, onyx and marble bath. Resort like amenities redefine outdoor luxury – 90– foot lap pool and hot tub surrounded by 100 ft long stone deck, al fresco Viking kitchen, water features, terraced lawns, fire pit. Three car garage plus six car show garage. Blending naturally with the adjacent foothills – gated and private for tranquil seclusion.
Listing broker: WK Real Estate
Listing agent: John Hoeffler, 720-564-6014, jhoeffler@wkre.com