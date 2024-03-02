Human Bean ‘Guest Barista Day’ to benefit Community Grief Center

GREELEY — Human Bean Northern Colorado will conduct a “Guest Barista Day” at one of its Greeley locations to benefit a local nonprofit.

The Guest Barista Day will take place Thursday, March 7, at 6505 W. 29th St., with 10% of proceeds to be donated to Community Grief Center, a Greeley nonprofit that helps people who are grieving a death of a loved one.

Representatives from the Community Grief Center will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m. to speak with customers and increase awareness of the nonprofit’s mission. Any cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the Center.

To learn more about the Community Grief Center visit communitygriefcenter.org/.