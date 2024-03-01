In-N-Out Burger targeting Longmont for next Colorado outpost

An artist’s rendering of a planned In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Longmont. Source: Longmont planning documents.

LONGMONT — In-N-Out Burger, the iconic California fast-food chain that has recently pursued an aggressive expansion effort in Colorado, is eyeing Longmont for its latest Centennial State location.

Early development application materials provided to Longmont city planners indicate that In-N-Out plans to set up shop at the intersection of Ken Pratt Boulevard and Harvest Moon Drive, near the new Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) warehouse store.

“The proposed In-N-out restaurant will be 3,860 square feet with approximately 1,100 square feet of outdoor patio seating. Both indoor and outdoor seating will accommodate 112 guests. The site will be well landscaped and will include a fully enclosed trash building, a drive-through with dedicated onsite queuing for 29 cars, onsite parking for 40 guest cars, and two ADA spaces. Excellent vehicle circulation is provided onsite with no ‘dead-end’ parking aisles. Access to the site will be achieved through one on-site access onto the adjacent roadway to the south, and cross access provided through the adjacent parcel to the east.”

Plans for the Longmont In-N-Out are conceptual at the moment, but the burger joint is holding a neighborhood meeting about the project on March 14.

“Construction for the restaurant will be done in a single phase and take approximately six months, with a typical progression of construction activities,” Longmont planning documents show. It’s unclear when In-N-Out plans to break ground.

Representatives with Galloway & Co., In-N-Out’s development partner in Colorado, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In-N-Out first planted its flag in Colorado in Aurora and Colorado Springs in 2020 and has since expanded along the Front Range. Founded in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948, In-N-Out opened a Loveland location last fall, with a Brighton restaurant in the works. A Timnath location in the Ladera development is also planned.