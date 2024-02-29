EPS Group names new CEO

LOVELAND and MESA, Arizona — EPS Group Inc., a Mesa, Arizona, headquartered civil engineering firm with an office in Loveland, has named Mike Koester as its new CEO.

Koester’s background includes leadership and operational roles in the oil and gas, chemicals and manufacturing sectors. He most recently served as senior vice president of western operations for Tetra Tech Inc.

“Mike’s impressive track record and leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to lead EPS Group into its next phase of growth,” Bryan Kitchen, chair of the board of directors at EPS, said in a written statement. “We are confident that his strategic vision and people-centric approach will further strengthen our position as a market leader in the Southwest and Mountain States regions.”

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the opportunity to lead EPS Group,” Koester said. “I am committed to working together with our talented team to build upon the company’s success and achieve our vision of becoming the number one design firm in the Southwest and Mountain States. Together, we are building something special for the future, and I am excited to be a part of it.”