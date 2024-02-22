Most-influential business leaders recognized

JOHNSTOWN — The 50 Most-Influential Business Leaders in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, as identified by BizWest readers, were recognized in a special event at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown Wednesday night.

The 50 were nominated by the public, then BizWest readers were surveyed, and finally the top 50 were separated into business sector categories with one from each sector named most-influential in that category.

Those recognized are as follows, with the most-influential individual identified in boldface type.

Banking & Finance

Brad Feld, Foundry Group and Techstars.

Darin Atteberry, Elevations Credit Union.

Debbie Davis, Independent Financial.

Nathan Ewert, FNBO.

Jeffrey Kash, Premier Members Credit Union.

Business Services

Tim Bryntesen, Otis & Bedingfield.

Nick Armstrong, WTF Marketing.

Carrie Baumgart, Markley Motors.

G. Brent Coan, Coan Payton & Payne.

Chris Hutchinson, Trebuchet Group International.

Construction

Lance Cayko, F9 Productions.

Landon Hoover, Hartford Homes.

Chad McWhinney, McWhinney Real Estate Services.

Troy McWhinney, McWhinney Real Estate Services.

Peter Meyer, Brinkman Construction.

Employers

Casey Katofsky, Future Legends.

Doug Emerson, University Bicycles.

Iffie Jennings, Xcel Energy.

Chris Johnson, Cerus Fitness.

Doug Radi, Sweet Loren’s.

Government & Economic Development

Erin Fosdick, Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

Jeni Arndt, City of Fort Collins.

Stacy Brown, Town of Windsor.

John Gates, City of Greeley.

SeonAh Kendall, City of Fort Collins.

Health Care

Dawn Paepke, Kaiser Permanente.

Margo Karsten, Banner Health.

Marilyn Schock, UCHealth.

Chris Shade, Quicksilver Scientific.

Kevin Unger, UCHealth.

Hospitality & Tourism

Dani Grant, Mishawaka.

Mat Dinsmore, Wilbur’s Total Beverage.

Cynthia Eichler, Fort Collins Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Ginger Graham, Ginger & Baker.

Charlene Hoffman, Boulder Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Manufacturing & Technology

Jay Dokter, Vergent Products.

Bhavna Chhabra, Google.

Mike Freeman, Innosphere.

Drew Lyon, Focused Energy.

Curt Richardson, Otterbox.

Organizations

Dixie Daly, Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

Shawnee Adelson, Colorado Brewers Guild.

Bill Capsalis, formerly with Naturally Boulder.

Scott Cook, Longmont Chamber of Commerce.

Nick Forster, eTown.

Real Estate