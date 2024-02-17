Boulder County Business Hall of Fame seeks nominations

BOULDER — Nominations are being sought for the 2024 class of the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognizes “individuals whose business-related efforts have resulted in communitywide economic, social and/or cultural benefits that not only have had an immediate positive impact on Boulder County and its citizens, but an impact that will be evident in decades to come.”

Nomination criteria include:

Nominees may be an individual, or individuals and business partners, or families as a single nominee.

Individuals with business-oriented nonprofits are eligible for consideration, i.e., chambers of commerce, and

nonprofits operating as businesses, such as credit unions and hospitals.

The nominee has displayed the highest level of ethics in their business dealings.

The nominee has had concern for improving his/her community as a business leader.

Civic and/or philanthropic activities are relevant but not the primary factor in selection.



Deadline for nominations is March 1. Nominations may be submitted online here.