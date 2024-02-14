PNC Bank to add 16 branches in Colorado

PITTSBURGH – PNC Bank on Wednesday announced a significant investment in its branch network, including an approximate $1 billion push to open more than 100 new locations across the nation and renovate more than 1,200 existing locations through 2028.

A PNC spokesperson told BizWest that 16 new locations are planned in Colorado, second only to Texas, but did not yet have specifics on where the new branches would be.

PNC, a subsidiary of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC), currently has approximately 2,300 brick-and-mortar locations across the country. Its 35 current branches in Colorado include locations in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Lafayette, Longmont, Loveland and Westminster.

In addition, the bank serves customers through more than 60,000 PNC and partner ATMs nationwide as well as through online and mobile banking platforms and its customer care center.

“The growth we’ve enjoyed in Denver, coupled with our success, has led to a big investment in Colorado,” said Ryan Beiser, regional president for PNC in Colorado, in a prepared statement. “PNC’s capabilities of being a leading national bank with local delivery are a differentiator in Colorado from competitors. This investment will further embed us in the fabric of the communities where we live and work, to understand what’s happening and respond in a meaningful way that helps our clients reach their financial goals.”

In addition to building new branches, the bank is renovating existing locations across the country to create a better customer experience when conducting transactions or meeting with bankers to discuss financial goals.

“Our branch network is the heartbeat of our Retail business, offering friendly and convenient service to the millions of customers who step through our doors every single month,” said Alex Overstrom, head of PNC Retail Banking, in a news release. “Whether to finance a home, deposit a check or save for retirement, our customers count on our 15,000 branch team members to support their holistic financial needs. By investing in our network, we are supporting our customers, our team members, and the communities where we live and work.”

The bank traces its roots to Pittsburgh Trust and Savings Co., which was founded in Pittsburgh in 1845.

“As one of the largest retail banks in the United States, our vast branch network, alongside our other core banking channels, plays a key role in how we serve and provide solutions to our customers across the country,” said Overstrom. “Today’s announcement further underscores our commitment to continuously invest in our branch network to effectively meet the needs of our customers in an evolving financial landscape.”