Bohn Farm for sale in Longmont; plan still intact

A split Longmont City Council gave its blessing in October to a conceptual plan to build a mix of housing types on nearly six acres in the Bohn Farm neighborhood. City of Longmont documents

LONGMONT – The Bohn Farm property in Longmont, the site of a planned 63-unit housing development, is up for sale again, listed at $5.7 million. Owner Mark Young had bought the parcel in 2022 for $2.8 million.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the Longmont City Council had voted 4-3 in favor of the hotly debated plan, but Young said he felt a larger company could build it in a more cost-efficient manner than he could.