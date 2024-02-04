Wolf Home Products expands to Colorado

YORK, Pennsylvania — Wolf Home Products, a York, Pennsylvania-based provider of building products for kitchens and baths, has expanded into Colorado.

The company will provide Wolf-branded products to dealers and contractors along the Interstate 25 corridor, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Colorado Springs.

Wolf will offer weekly shipping with products serviced out of the company’s new, 1-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Wilmington, Illinois. Priority shipping will be available for select kitchen & bath products in stock, the company stated in a press release.

Among some of the in-demand kitchen & bath products stocked in Wilmington include:

Wolf Classic: Hand-crafted cabinets with all plywood construction, dovetail drawers, and soft door and drawers.

Builders Mark: Available in assorted door styles and colors, the cabinets are designed to meet the needs of homebuilders, contractors and multifamily projects.

Wolf Surfaces: Quartz, natural granite, solid-surface or cultured-marble vanities.

“Expanding our presence into Colorado marks a significant milestone, as it showcases our commitment to customer service and to business growth for our customers and suppliers in the Rocky Mountain region,” Matt Keen, regional vice president at Wolf Home Products, said in a written statement. “We strive to bring only the highest standards of excellence to everything we do – and that means not just providing quality products, but making sure our customers in the Colorado area are taken care of every step of the way with prompt delivery and proven reliability.”