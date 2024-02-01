Massive Larimer County ranch sells for $46.9 million

LARIMER COUNTY — The massive Diamond Tail Ranch in Larimer County has sold again, this time in two transactions totalling $46.9 million.

The property last sold in 2021 for $42.5 million.

At the time of the 2021 sale, the property included 17,651 deeded acres, plus it had leases on 20,225 acres of state and federal land for about 59 square miles of property in northwestern Larimer. The seller then was Diamond Tail Ranch Co. LLC, and the buyer was Rooney Ranch Properties LLC, a company based in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

At that time, the ranch included 1,100 head of bison and cattle, 12 cabins large enough to sleep 72 guests, 11 miles of the Laramie River and water rights.

It wasn’t clear in the latest transaction what went with the sale, but Rooney Ranch Properties sold 51 parcels to EFTR LLC, a company based at 360 S. Garfield St., Suite 600, Denver, for $28.8 million. Rooney also sold 22 parcels on the same day 22 to Diamond Tail Investment LLC, 13701 W. Jewell Ave., Suite 200, in Lakewood for $18 million.

Number of acres in each transaction was not immediately available; the data is spread over 14 pages of files in the Larimer County Assessor’s database.

EFTR’s address is the same as law firm Foster Graham, Milstern & Calisher LLP. Diamond Tail appears to be a company affiliated with Belfast Holdings Group LLC at the same Lakewood address.

Deeds filed with Larimer County indicate that no water rights nor mineral rights were included in the sales.