Colorado AG joins multi-state effort to federally reschedule cannabis

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is among a dozen attorneys general from around the country to sign a letter urging the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III substance.

“Colorado is committed to protecting the integrity of its first-in-the-nation regulated cannabis market,” Weiser said in a prepared statement. “We recognize that there are health and safety risks raised by the use of cannabis and we must continue to take them seriously and address them. We also are confident that a well-regulated market for cannabis products best protects consumers, and this action of rescheduling cannabis will better enable the market to function.”

Cannabis is scheduled federally as a Schedule I drug. “Rescheduling will also increase the ability to research cannabis to determine the physical and mental impacts of cannabis use, particularly among youth, and will allow legitimate cannabis businesses to take ordinary tax deductions to expand their investments and focus on public health and safety in collaboration with law enforcement efforts,” said Weiser’s office, which was joined by attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Rhode Island in signing the letter to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.