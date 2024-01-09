Loveland council to mull property-tax cut

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND – The Loveland City Council will take another look Tuesday at council member Dana Foley’s proposal to cut property tax rates for Loveland residents and businesses.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Foley’s idea to reduce the city’s 2023 mill levy rate got tentative support from other council members, but was eventually moved to a future meeting so they could hear more about its ramifications for the city’s revenue. On Tuesday night, the council can either keep the 2023 mill levy at the current rate or reduce it.