Downtown Greeley to host second annual Freezy Daze

Freezy Daze will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 24,

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley will transform in late February into what its promoters call a “winter shoppingland” for the second annual “Freezy Daze” event.

The event, to be held this year from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 24, made its debut last year when musician Gii Astorga, seeking to address the lull in business that occurred each year after the holiday season but before spring and summer, met with Bob and Aimee Hutson, owners of Aunt Helen’s Coffee House, to come up with a plan to pump some life — and revenue — into downtown.

For this year’s event, locals and visitors can find “buy one, get one” deals, see ice and wood sculptures, partake at a lively beer garden and shop at an array of artisan vendor booths.