January 6, 2024

Good Samaritan Hospital awards $66,000 in grants

Intermountain Health caregivers Peggy Jarrett, community health program manager, and Avery Mullican, registered nurse, volunteer to fill food bags at Broomfield FISH. Courtesy Intermountain Health.

LAFAYETTE — Good Samaritan Hospital awarded $66,000 through its “Doing Good” community benefit grant program to local nonprofit groups whose work addresses factors in a person’s ability to live a healthy life.  

One-year grants up to $15,000 were made available to organizations in the hospital’s service area that have a focus of economic stability; housing, transportation, safety, parks and playgrounds; education; food insecurity; social engagement; and health care.  

“As a community anchor organization with a mission to help people live their healthiest lives, we are pleased to be able to support various organizations that contribute to areas of greatest importance  locally. This year we are pleased to support organizations that improve access to primary and mental health care services, strengthen economic stability, and address food insecurity,” Dawn J. Anuszkiewicz, president of Good Samaritan Hospital, said in a prepared statement.

A committee including members of the leadership team and key hospital caregivers reviewed the applications.  Recipients included: 

Good Samaritan also awarded $45,852 to Benefits in Action as part of the hospital’s community-benefit commitment.

