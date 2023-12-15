CSU Global launches graduate certificate in digital health technology

An entry sign to Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

AURORA — Colorado State University Global has launched a new Graduate Certificate in Digital Health Technology.

The 12-credit accelerated program educates students in the intersection between health care and technology to leverage digital health solutions for enhanced patient care and operational efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new program to help professionals and students facilitate positive change in the healthcare field,” Becky Takeda-Tinker, president of CSU Global, said in a written statement. “This new program meets industry needs and is designed to position students as sought-after team members in their field, helping them achieve diverse career paths and advancement opportunities.”

The four-course program can be completed in less than a year.

The certificate supports the latest health information technology standards, providing stackable credentials recognized nationally, according to a CSU Global press release. The curriculum includes courses in technology and health informatics, health information systems, population health analytics and emerging technologies.