Economy & Economic Development  December 8, 2023

November residential real estate results mixed in Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado

Lucas High

Depending on which city within the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets you examine, you could observe double-digit year-over-year median prices increases in November or equally drastic price drops. 

There were 34 homes sold in Boulder last month, down from 39 sold in October, according to new data from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC. The Boulder median home price in November was nearly $1.35 million, down from a 2023 high in October of $1.55 million but up 3.6% from the year before.

In Estes Park, 19 homes were sold in November, nine fewer than the previous month. The average price of the homes sold last month was $750,000, 10.2% less than the same month in 2022.

Fort Collins saw 125 homes sell last month, down from 145 in October. The median November sales price was $575,000, down 1.7% from the same month last year. 

In the Greeley-Evans region, there were 64 sales in November. That’s the lowest monthly total for the year and down from 87 sales in October. The median sales price last month was $397,450, down 4.2% from November 2022.

There were 34 homes sold in Longmont last month, 14 fewer than in October. The median price of those November sales was $665,000, the highest monthly figure all year and up 18.8% year over year. 

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, there were 96 homes sold last month, a dozen fewer than in October. The median price for November’s sales was $519,912, down 1% from the same month last year.

