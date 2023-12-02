Carrie’s Cause to deliver poinsettias to elderly

WINDSOR — Carrie’s Cause, a nonprofit devoted to elderly residents at nursing homes and assisted-living centers, will deliver poinsettias to 129 residents at Columbine Health Systems senior-living facilities on Sunday, Dec. 10.

“We are so grateful for these beautiful gifts and the community support provided by Carrie’s Cause,” Becky Walker, administrator for Columbine Health Systems, said in a prepared statement. “These poinsettias will bring so much joy and happiness to our residents!”

The effort is funded by individual donors, with volunteers from Columbine Health, Dementia Together and Windsor City Lifestyle helping to deliver the poinsettias to each resident.

“We know the holidays aren’t always cheerful for everyone, and many seniors have family that aren’t close by,” said Debbie Waines, board member for Carrie’s Cause. “It is wonderful to see the efforts made by the community to bring joy to residents who might not have anyone around during the holiday season.”

Beginning at approximately 10 a.m., poinsettias will be delivered to the Columbine Health Systems campus at 1475 Main St. in Windsor, with distribution to the following facilities:

The Windsor.

Columbine Commons Assisted Living.

Columbine Commons Health and Rehab Facility .

The effort is part of a tradition started by Carrie’s Cause in 2009, when founder, Carrie Maul, delivered poinsettias to a nursing home in Broomfield. Since Carrie passed away in 2013, the foundation has grown from delivering 400 plants in that first year to 4,500 plants among 41 homes in 9 states.

To learn more about Carrie’s Cause visit carriescause.org/.