Realities for Children plans holiday tree-lighting

FORT COLLINS — Realities For Children invites the community to attend the 26th annual tree-lighting ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Ave.

The free community event, presented by Blue Federal Credit Union, features live entertainment, complimentary hot drinks and cookies, a visit from Santa Claus, entry to win a 30-pound chocolate Santa and a chance to win a $125 Scheels gift card. The event concludes with the lighting of a 50-foot tree.

Blazen Illuminations designed the NightLights tree, which includes more than 30,000 programmable LED pixels, creating unique visual effects and a musical light show. The tree’s lighting display will premiere at the NightLights celebration and runs every night at 15-minute intervals throughout December. The NightLights tree is blue to represent the international color of child abuse prevention and bring awareness to issues of child abuse and neglect.

“The issues of child abuse in our community are overwhelming,” said Craig Secher, Realities For Children executive director. “Last December alone, we served 5,352 children and hope to raise enough to serve all in need. We are genuinely grateful for each light purchased, which serves as a beacon of hope for so many children in our community.”

NightLights is Realities For Children’s largest fundraising outreach each year, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

Community members can donate a light on the NightLights tree, with 100% of every donation going to the Realities For Children Emergency Fund, benefiting children who have been abused, neglected, abandoned or at-risk.

To learn more about this free event or how to donate, visit giveanightlight.com.