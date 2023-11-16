Semiconductor-components maker could expand in metro Denver

DENVER — An unnamed company that makes components for the semiconductor supply chain could expand its manufacturing capabilities with a new facility in the Denver metropolitan area, which includes Boulder and Broomfield counties.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved an offer of a tax-incentives package on Thursday for the company, referred to in Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade documents as Project Solitaire, that is worth about $7.6 million over eight years.

Should the company behind Project Solitaire accept, it would pledge to create 631 new full-time jobs at a minimum average annual wage of $89,700, according to OEDIT.

It is the Colorado Economic Development Commission’s practice not to identify companies OEDIT is recruiting until incentives are accepted.

The company is looking to build a “substantial cleanroom and manufacturing expansion of its equipment for semiconductor devices,” an OEDIT memo said. “A modern cleanroom will support the domestic supply chain serving semiconductor manufacturers, national security technology accelerators and research laboratories. Improved metrology and manufacturing capabilities will ensure a domestic supply chain for raw materials and complex semiconductor tool components.”

The company behind Project Solitaire, according to OEDIT, is no stranger to the EDC. The company “applied for a (tax incentive) in July 2021 under the codename Project 14er

for a facility to improve battery storage for vehicles and mobile devices. However, the company did not execute the (incentives) contract within 18 months of the award notification; therefore (it) is not eligible to claim the award.”

The company was targeting Louisville for “a research and development facility to develop batteries that will compete with those produced by well-known electric vehicle companies such as Tesla,” Michelle Hadwiger, then OEDIT’s deputy director and director of global business development, said when the incentives were approved in 2021.

It’s unclear why Project 14er never came to fruition.