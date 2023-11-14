Botanic gardens, 3 residential projects to face review in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – A proposed botanical garden in west Fort Collins and three proposed residential projects including a seven-story condo building will get looks from city staffers on Thursday.

Up for a virtual concept review at 9 a.m. will be “Sagrada Botanical Gardens” on 1.7 acres at 2035 W. Mulberry St., east of South Hill Road. Applicant Heather Goldstein is proposing a demonstration garden including sections with specific plants, designating which are beneficial to various health conditions.

The gardens also would include a farmstand with goods for sale, as well as onsite educational workshops on such topics as water conservation, land readiness, beekeeping, attracting pollinators and raising chickens.

Three proposed residential projects are on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Thursday agenda. That hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in city council chambers, 300 Laporte Ave. Interested people can attend in person or via Zoom.

The proposal with the largest visual impact will be a plan by Fort Collins-based Tribe Development and Salt Lake City-based Colmena Group, operating as 209 Cherry St. LLC, for a 112-unit, seven-story condominium building on the southwest corner of Cherry and Mason streets. The developers envision a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with parking both on the surface and underground.

Meanwhile, Capri Colorado Holdings LLC is seeking to build 66 single-family homes on Fort Collins’ northwest edge. The 19-acre site along West Willox Lane west of North College Avenue has gone through several reviews. Andrew Hartsel, operations manager at Fort Collins- based Mosaic Land Development Services, is Capri’s registered agent.

Finally, the nonprofit Polestar Village, which moved to Fort Collins from Hawaii last year, is proposing 144 units – townhomes, condominiums and apartments – that would either be for sale or rent – on a site east of South Overland Trail near West Elizabeth Street, including part of the former Happy Heart Farm. Polestar wants the complex to include a garden and small farm where residents can grow and harvest produce.