Rocky Mountain National Park sets timed-entry policy for 2024

Lily pads float on a pond a few yards from the start of the Colorado River in the Never Summer Range of Rocky Mountain National Park. Ken Amundson/BizWest

ESTES PARK — Rocky Mountain National Park, trying to reduce congestion and adverse environmental impacts in the park despite imposing a timed-entry reservation system during peak visitation months, has announced a version of its reservation system for 2024 that differs little from what was in effect in 2023 but is still seeking public comment on tighter restrictions.

The only significant change from last year is that the park will make night-before reservations available at 7 p.m. MDT through recreation.gov instead of 5 p.m. There are a limited number of these slots available, and they sell out quickly. Timed entry will begin May 24, but this year, the Bear Lake Road reservation system will continue through Oct. 20, while the system for the rest of the park will end Oct. 15.

Otherwise, the 2024 program is similar to that used in 2023 with two types of reservations available. One permit will be for Bear Lake Road, which includes the entire corridor as well as access to the rest of the park. That reservation period will be from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second permit will be for the “rest of the park,” excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor. This “rest of park” reservation period will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability, with no set time for departure. The reservation system will apply to all areas of the park. The only cost associated with booking a reservation is a $2 recreation.gov processing fee.

Beginning at 8 a.m. MDT on May 1, reservations will be available to enter the park from May 24 through June 30. The next release will occur on June 1, for the month of July and any remaining days that have not been booked for June. On July 1, reservations will be available for the month of August and any remaining days that have not been booked for July. On Aug. 1, reservations will be available for September and any remaining days in August that have not been booked. Finally, on Sept. 1, reservations will be available for October and any remaining days in September that have not been booked.

The park is accepting public feedback on its Environmental Assessment for its long-range day use visitor access plan. Public open houses will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand Lake Center, 301 Marina Drive in Grand Lake, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Drive in Estes Park.

The park is accepting public comments through Dec. 14 via its Planning, Environment and Public Comment website. Comments also may be sent by mail to Superintendent, Rocky Mountain National Park, 1000 U.S. Highway 36, Estes Park, CO 80517.

Rocky Mountain National Park has seen little reduction in visitation despite imposing the timed-entry program. The environmental assessment for long-range day use includes options for further visitor-access restrictions.

The park experienced a 44% increase in visitation from 2012 to 2019. In 2021, it received 4.4 million visits. Even with a timed-entry system in place, the park received some of the highest visitation in its history.

Some of the alternatives, if the timed-entry program were ended, include closing park entrances when a peak number of visitors is reached.

Although some users have either praised or adapted to the timed-entry system, others have decried the loss of spontaneity.