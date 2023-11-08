Litigation over broker commissions to be discussed at Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference Realtors can earn 8 continuing-ed credits at Nov. 16 event

BOULDER — Broker commission structures, including a review of recent and ongoing litigation, will be one of the topics at the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, scheduled for Nov. 16 in Boulder.

Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the 16th annual Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference at the Embassy Suites in Boulder.

The credits are offered through BoLo Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Todd Gullette, managing broker of Re/Max of Boulder.

Geoffrey Keyes, managing broker of Keys Commercial Real Estate LLC, will lead a panel discussion of trends in the commercial sector.

The Broker Commissions panel will provide updates on antitrust lawsuits involving the National Association of Realtors and other groups, with court rulings poised to have a major impact on consumers and the brokerage community. The panel includes:

Moderator: Duane Duggan, agent, Re/Max of Boulder.

Amy Aschenbrenner, VP of governmental affairs & community investment, BoLo Realtors.

Jon Goodman, attorney, Frascona, Joiner Goodman & Greenstein PC.

Jay Kalinski, owner, Re/Max of Boulder and Re/Max Elevate.

Marcia Waters, director, Colorado Division of Real Estate.

Other sessions will explore:

Tightened Lending: exploring how rising interest rates will impact the lending environment for commercial real estate, including loans coming up for renewal.

Housing Policy Landscape: a discussion of state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing.

Property Crime: identifying trends in vandalism, burglaries and other issues facing owners of property, along with possible solutions.

Municipal Backlog: exploring delays in the development-review process.

Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.

Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $85 through Nov. 15. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.

Sponsors include charter sponsor Re/Max of Boulder; title sponsor Elevations Credit Union; supporting sponsor Baseline/McWhinney; and associate sponsors Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, Blue Federal Credit Union, the Boulder Chamber, Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, EideBailly LLP, First American Title Co., FirstBank, Golden Triangle Construction Co., Vortic Watch Co., and WK Real Estate.