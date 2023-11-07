Quinn Food earns B Corp. certification

BOULDER — Quinn Foods LLC recently earned B Corporation certification, an internationally stamp of approval that indicates a commitment to sustainability.

“Since day one, our company has stood for the greater good — never settling, always seeking and striving to change our food industry to have a positive impact for all,” Quinn founder and chief visionary officer Kristy Lewis said in a prepared statement. “It has been 13 years in the making, and I am thrilled for Quinn to join B Corporation and the many companies in raising our economic, social, and environmental standards.”

Companies looking for the B Corp. designation go through an independent verification process from nonprofit organization B Lab in which they demonstrate ways in which they embody social and environmental consciousness.

“It’s an honor to earn the B Corporation Certification and join a community of like-minded brands that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and responsible economy,” Quinn CEO Al Matulis said. This was a true team effort, and I’d like to thank our Quinn employees and partners for their support in helping us achieve this valuable milestone and for always pushing us to be and do better.”

Quinn produces a variety of snacks, including microwave popcorn in a bag made from compostable paper; whole-grain, gluten-free pretzels; gluten-free, peanut-butter-filled pretzel nuggets; gluten-free maple-almond-filled pretzel nuggets; and plant-based, cheese-filled pretzel nuggets.