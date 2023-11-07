Mayor cruises, progressives lead in Fort Collins races

FORT COLLINS – Progressives were envisioning a sweep of Fort Collins’ nonpartisan City Council races at mid-evening Tuesday, and unopposed Mayor Jeni Arndt breezed to a second term with a more than 92% advantage over write-in challenger Patricia Babbitt.

At 9 p.m., Arndt could claim 19,227 of the 20,811 votes cast.

Meanwhile, District 2 incumbent Julie Pignataro was holding off challenger Eric Hamrick, 2,343 to 2,071, and District 6 council member Emily Francis held a more than 3-to-1 advantage over Alexander Adams, 1,958 to 613.

The council’s only avowed conservative, District 4 incumbent Shirley Peel, was trailing Melanie Potyondy, 2,699 to 2,422. Potyondy had lost to Peel in the last election.