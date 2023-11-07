Government & Politics  November 7, 2023

Louisville Councilman Leh poised to take mayoral seat

Lucas High
Louisville welcome sign

LOUISVILLE — Louisville City Councilman Chris Leh appears destined to move up the ranks of elected officials, leading a three-person race to serve as the city’s new mayor.

Leh, who has served on the City Council for nearly a decade, was leading at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday with 59.11% of the 5,441 votes counted.

Incumbent Deborah Fahey had 55.04% of the Ward 2 Louisville City Council vote, while Councilman Caleb Dickinson ran unopposed in Ward 1. 

In Ward 3, Louisville City Councilwoman Barbara Hamlington (67.13% of the vote), who was appointed to the body after former Mayor Ashley Stolzmann was elected to the Boulder County Commission and former Councilman Kyle Brown was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives, was handily beating incumbent Dietrich Hoefner.

Tags: City of Louisville

Lucas High

Lucas High
A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado. He loves sports (Go Ravens and O’s!), a good book and a cold beer. From cannabis to banking to startups and everything in between, Lucas has his finger on the pulse of the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley business beat.

Latest by Lucas High:

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts