Louisville Councilman Leh poised to take mayoral seat

LOUISVILLE — Louisville City Councilman Chris Leh appears destined to move up the ranks of elected officials, leading a three-person race to serve as the city’s new mayor.

Leh, who has served on the City Council for nearly a decade, was leading at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday with 59.11% of the 5,441 votes counted.

Incumbent Deborah Fahey had 55.04% of the Ward 2 Louisville City Council vote, while Councilman Caleb Dickinson ran unopposed in Ward 1.

In Ward 3, Louisville City Councilwoman Barbara Hamlington (67.13% of the vote), who was appointed to the body after former Mayor Ashley Stolzmann was elected to the Boulder County Commission and former Councilman Kyle Brown was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives, was handily beating incumbent Dietrich Hoefner.