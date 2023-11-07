Fort Collins hotel faces foreclosure

FORT COLLINS – The owners of a 61-room hotel on the east edge of Fort Collins have been issued a foreclosure demand worth more than $1.36 million.

The “notice of election and demand” filed Friday with the Larimer County Public Trustee requires Ghazanfar Khan, Mohammad Tafail Khan and Zulfiqar Khan of Spearfish, South Dakota, owners of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel, 3808 E. Mulberry St., to cure their debt with Points West Community Bank before a foreclosure sale tentatively set for March 6.

The original loan at 12.75% variable interest, approved in July 2016, was for $1.7 million. The principal balance as of Nov. 1 was $1,362,844.94, according to Larimer County public records.

Attempts to reach the owners for comment were unsuccessful in time for BizWest’s afternoon deadline.

The hotel is located northwest of the intersection of Mulberry Street and Interstate 25, along a stretch that has had issues with crime over the years. In February 2021, a sting operation conducted by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force resulted in five arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs and black-market narcotics.