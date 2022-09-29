South Fort Collins Sanitation District, Fort Collins-Loveland Water District announce separation
FORT COLLINS and LOVELAND — The South Fort Collins Sanitation District and the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District announced Wednesday that they will separate and become two fully independent districts.
The districts have operated as a close partnership — sharing operations, management and staff — since the SFCSD was formed in 1964. Together, they serve more than 50,000 people and business in a 60-square-mile area that includes Fort Collins, Loveland, Timnath, Windsor and unincorporated Larimer County.
The separation is planned to be complete by the end of 2023.
The separation is mutual, and both districts are “actively collaborating to support the
objective for separate and independent operation while continuing to provide high-quality, secure, reliable and affordable water and wastewater reclamation services,” according to a news release.
“Growth in both the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District and South Fort Collins Sanitation District has created logical differences that make it appropriate to be administered by two separate boards supported by two separate staff organizations,” said Jim Borland, FCLWD board of directors chairman, in a prepared statement. “Not every issue in business is scalable, and the two Districts reached a growth point where our historic shared operations structure doesn’t scale moving forward.”
The transition will be accomplished with “as little impact as possible to customers,” according to the news release.
