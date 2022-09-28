Vita Inclinata names Kevin Campbell to finance role

Kevin Campbell. Courtesy Vita Inclinata.

BROOMFIELD — Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc., a Broomfield-based developer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, has named Kevin Campbell as its new executive vice president of finance.

Campbell previously served as senior vice president of treasury and corporate development at Englewood-based Air Methods Corp., which provides emergency medical services to more than 100,000 patients annually in 48 states.

At Air Methods, Campbell was responsible for capital and investment management, corporate development, capital market activities, treasury, and investor relations.

He also served as managing director at Avondale Partners, a boutique investment bank, and conducted qualitative research at Greenwich Alternative Investments.

“Kevin Campbell’s leadership experience and ability to position corporate financial systems for notable growth is an outstanding addition to our executive team,” Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita Inclinata, said in a written statement. “His demonstrated experience financially guiding an aviation medical company to national success parallels Vita’s growth goals. We are eager to benefit from the dividends his experience will bring to our organization.”

Campbell will help Vita Inclinata achieve its organic and acquisition-related growth opportunities, the company said in a press release.

“I am impressed by Vita’s life-saving technology and its impact within the aerospace and industrial markets and am excited to be part of an organization dedicated to saving lives,” Campbell said. “My background in driving operational improvements, overseeing capital market and corporate development activities, and building teams will better position Vita for its next growth phase.”

Vita Inclinata develops stabilization devices that help control chaotic swinging and spin, adding safety for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, as well as cranes.