The Eye: Voodoo Doughnut coming to Boulder?

The building at 3210 Arapahoe Ave., formerly home to Taco Bell/KFC, is rumored to be the site of a future Voodoo Doughnuts. Christopher Wood/BizWest

Welcome to The Eye, BizWest’s column featuring the latest scuttlebutt around the region. This feature will be published whenever The Eye spies things of interest to our readers. Have an idea for The Eye? Email news@bizwest.com.

With its newly painted bright pink exterior, the building at 3210 Arapahoe Ave. is certainly eye-catching, but so far the flamingo-tone structure is signless. So what’s going into the former Taco Bell-KFC fast-food space?

While the company has yet to confirm to BizWest, social media chatter and local blog posts indicate that the funky, Portland-based doughnut chain Voodoo Doughnut is opening its first Boulder outpost there.

Voodoo, known for its garish pink exteriors and over-the-top doughnut toppings, has several locations in Denver and at the Denver International Airport.

Top Chef contestants reunite in Boulder

Sticking with the culinary theme, contestants from Top Chef’s 18th season are reuniting on Friday and Saturday evenings for a two-night gala at Boulder’s Greystone Castle to raise money for Marshall Fire relief.

Each night, six Top Chefs will collaborate on a three course meal.

Tickets ($450 per plate!) are available here.

Fabletics Boulder plans in limbo

Fabletics, we hardly knew ye.

It was almost six years ago that Fabletics, the active-wear company founded by actor Kate Hudson, announced plans for a Boulder store. It was to be one of a dozen stores that the company planned to open in 2017.

But then … crickets.

Fabletics already had a store in Cherry Creek, and it did open a store in Lone Tree in 2021 — part of another round of expansions announced at the time. But the company was silent on the status of any new Boulder location.

However, a Fabletics spokesperson acknowledged to BizWest recently that nothing is imminent.

“Plans for this particular location predate our current real estate team, and we don’t have new information to share at this time,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Colorado is a strong market for the brand, with two existing locations in Lone Tree and Denver. We are always evaluating new opportunities to grow when the time is right.”

So, for now, Fabletics fans in Boulder will either have to shop online or head to Cherry Creek or Lone Tree to get their Fabletics fix.