New CEO at Boulder Shelter for the Homeless

BOULDER — Greg Morris is taking over the top job at Boulder Shelter for the Homeless from Spencer Downing, who has served as the interim chief executive since October 2021.

He was most recently the co-CEO at HopeWorks, a homelessness organization in New Mexico.

“Nearly every community across the Front Range is grappling with homelessness, and that’s why we’ve doubled down on choosing a new executive who will help us create even more housing solutions,” said Bobby Pelz, chair of the Shelter’s board of directors. “We enthusiastically welcome Greg to Colorado and to our work, and extend our deep gratitude to Spencer Downing for his selfless service to the most vulnerable members of this community.”

Morris will begin in early October.